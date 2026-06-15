Bombay HC Upholds WFI's De-Affiliation Of Maharashtra State Wrestling Association

The Bombay High Court has upheld the Wrestling Federation of India's decision to de-affiliate the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 15: The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the de-affiliation of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), dismissing the state body’s appeal against the decision.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande rejected the MSWA’s challenge to the WFI’s January 1, 2023 decision to withdraw its recognition and replace it with the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Sangh (MRKS), headed by former BJP MP Rajendra Tadas. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

MSWA Challenge To WFI Action

Before the court, the MSWA argued that its de-affiliation was arbitrary and illegal as the decision had been taken by the WFI’s Oversight Committee rather than its Executive Committee. The WFI, however, defended the move.

Background Of The Dispute

The dispute traces back to June 30, 2022, when the WFI’s national executive committee, then headed by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, dissolved the elected executive committee of the MSWA, citing its alleged failure to conduct certain tournaments. The MSWA challenged the decision, contending that it was arbitrary.

In November 2022, Justice SK Shinde quashed the WFI’s decision, holding that it was “unreasonable, illegal and not in sporting spirit”. The court observed that the decision had been taken in breach of the principles of natural justice and without procedural fairness.

“Decision of the Executive Committee of WFI was not only in breach of principles of natural justice, but behind their back… the procedural fairness has been given complete go-by before taking the impugned decision,” Justice Shinde had observed.

The single-judge bench had directed that the elected MSWA body continue in office until the expiry of its tenure and carry on its day-to-day functions in accordance with the association’s constitution.

The MSWA had also challenged a July 4, 2022 communication issued by the WFI informing its general secretary, B.S. Landge, that the state body’s elected committee had been dissolved and replaced by an ad hoc committee.

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Oversight Committee Decision & Final Verdict

Subsequently, on January 1, 2023, the WFI’s Oversight Committee de-affiliated the MSWA and recognised the MRKS as the affiliated wrestling body in Maharashtra. The division bench has now upheld that decision.

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