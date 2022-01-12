Bombay HC to hear plea opposing increasing BMC wards on Jan 14

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing petition by BJP’s Abhijit Samant and Rajeshree Shirwadkar challenging the ordinance approved by the state cabinet to increase the ward strength of the BMC.

A division bench of justices Amjad Sayed and Abhay Ahuja will continue hearing the arguments in the petition on January 14.

The plea seeks to quash the ordinance terming it as “illegal and arbitrary” and alleged that it was issued ahead of the BMC elections scheduled for next year to benefit a certain political party.

The government has contended that it has proposed to increase the total number of municipal councillors in the BMC considering an increase in the city population over the years.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:42 PM IST