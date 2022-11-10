e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC to hear ED's plea against Sanjay Raut’s bail on Friday

Bombay HC to hear ED's plea against Sanjay Raut’s bail on Friday

The court also took note of the fact that the sessions court had bailey's pleas for over a month.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC to hear ED's plea seeking cancellation of Sanjay Raut’s bail on Friday. |
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court could not take up the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking cancellation of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s bail due to paucity of time.

Justice Bharti Dangre said that she will take up the matter for hearing on Friday. On Wednesday, Justice Dangre refused to suspend the bail granted to Raut in the alleged money laundering case, saying that she could not pass such an order without hearing the other side.

Within hours of the special PMLA court granting bail to Raut and his close aide Pravin Raut on Wednesday, ED approached the HC seeking cancellation of their bail.

ED urged the court to suspend the order till the hearing on Thursday

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for ED, had urged the court to suspend the order till the hearing on Thursday.

The court, however, refused, stating that if it was determined that the bail should be revoked, they could always be taken back into custody."If, after hearing, I pass an order cancelling the bail, then the accused persons can be taken back into custody," Justice Dangre said.

The court also took note of the fact that the sessions court had bailey's pleas for over a month. "Sessions court lasted one month. You (the ED) expect me to pass an order in a day. This will be an injustice to you and to them (Raut and Pravin)," the judge had remarked.

Read Also
Sanjay Raut after release from jail, praises Devendra Fadnavis; raises eyebrows
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO proposes infrastructure contribution charges in NAINA

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO proposes infrastructure contribution charges in NAINA

Navi Mumbai: Scientist duped out of Rs 26,50,000 while attempting to get his daughter enroll into...

Navi Mumbai: Scientist duped out of Rs 26,50,000 while attempting to get his daughter enroll into...

Navi Mumbai sees just 14 cases of Covid-19 on November 10, active cases now at 70

Navi Mumbai sees just 14 cases of Covid-19 on November 10, active cases now at 70

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC cracks the whip on illegal film shoots, slaps 10X fine amounting Rs 5.65 lakh

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC cracks the whip on illegal film shoots, slaps 10X fine amounting Rs 5.65 lakh

Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend