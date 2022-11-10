Bombay HC to hear ED's plea against Sanjay Raut’s bail on Friday

Bombay HC to hear ED's plea seeking cancellation of Sanjay Raut’s bail on Friday. |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court could not take up the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking cancellation of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s bail due to paucity of time.

Justice Bharti Dangre said that she will take up the matter for hearing on Friday. On Wednesday, Justice Dangre refused to suspend the bail granted to Raut in the alleged money laundering case, saying that she could not pass such an order without hearing the other side.

Within hours of the special PMLA court granting bail to Raut and his close aide Pravin Raut on Wednesday, ED approached the HC seeking cancellation of their bail.

ED urged the court to suspend the order till the hearing on Thursday

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for ED, had urged the court to suspend the order till the hearing on Thursday.

The court, however, refused, stating that if it was determined that the bail should be revoked, they could always be taken back into custody."If, after hearing, I pass an order cancelling the bail, then the accused persons can be taken back into custody," Justice Dangre said.

The court also took note of the fact that the sessions court had bailey's pleas for over a month. "Sessions court lasted one month. You (the ED) expect me to pass an order in a day. This will be an injustice to you and to them (Raut and Pravin)," the judge had remarked.