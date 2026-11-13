Bombay HC Stays Closure Of CG Power & Goodyear Factories, Cites Livelihood Concerns Of Thousands Of Families | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has stayed orders directing the closure of industrial units operated by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd and Goodyear South Asia Tyres Pvt Ltd, observing that shutting down the factories during the festive season would affect thousands of families dependent on their operations for their livelihood, reports legal portal LiveLaw.

The Court granted interim protection primarily on account of the lack of an opportunity of hearing and the premature timing of the action. The court prima facie found that the action appeared premature, particularly since the company seemed to have time to address any remaining deficiencies.

The court observed that although the companies might ultimately fail to establish their cases on merits, shutting down the industries during the festive season would affect the livelihoods of thousands of families.