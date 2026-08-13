Bombay HC Stays BMC Move To Take Possession Of YMCA Gymnasium At Mumbai Central’s Jhoola Maidan

The Bombay High Court has stayed the BMC’s attempt to take possession of the YMCA gymnasium, quarters and akhada at Mumbai Central’s Willingdon Ground | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The Bombay High Court has stayed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to take possession of a gymnasium, quarters and an akhada run by the Bombay Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) at Willingdon Ground, popularly known as Jhoola Maidan, in Mumbai Central.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by the YMCA challenging the eviction notices issued by the civic body.

YMCA Challenges Eviction Notices

Advocate Joel Carlos, appearing for the YMCA, argued that the BMC’s attempt to take possession was arbitrary and made without following due process of law. He submitted that the association had been maintaining the premises and had also undertaken necessary structural repairs based on audit reports.

The court, while granting interim relief, stayed the operation of the BMC notices and restrained the civic body and its officers from taking any coercive steps or dispossessing the YMCA from the premises until further orders.

The petition claimed that the BMC’s actions were completely high-handed and executed without adhering to due process of law. Despite the YMCA maintaining the premises and carrying out necessary structural repairs supported by audit reports, civic officials allegedly threatened forcible takeover in the presence of police personnel.

Counsel for the YMCA further submitted that the structures were authorised under sanctioned plans and permissions issued several decades ago.

Association Cites Longstanding Occupation

According to the petition, the YMCA has been managing sports and community activities at Willingdon Ground since 1928 and has been providing facilities to local youth and underprivileged sections of society.

The association claimed that the gymnasium and quarters were constructed pursuant to valid Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and Commencement Certificates issued by the BMC in 1964.

The dispute arose after the BMC issued a notice in March this year questioning the YMCA’s occupation of the premises and alleging that the structures were not properly maintained. The YMCA responded to the notice and submitted structural audit reports claiming that the building was structurally sound.

However, in July, the civic body issued a further communication directing the YMCA to hand over possession within seven days. The matter escalated when BMC officials, accompanied by police personnel, visited the premises to take possession.

Also Watch:

High Court Grants Interim Protection

The plea contends that the BMC failed to provide a hearing before issuing the eviction notice, which amounted to a violation of the principles of natural justice.

The YMCA subsequently approached the High Court seeking urgent protection against the proposed action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/