Bombay HC Slams Govt Defiance, Issues Contempt Notice To SSC Director Over Order Breach

Bombay High Court issues contempt notice after officials allegedly ignored recruitment order directions | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: The Bombay High Court has come down strongly on government officials for what it termed the “audacity” of defying judicial orders, issuing a contempt notice to the Director of the Staff Selection Commission for alleged wilful disobedience.

Court notes delay in induction

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Hiten Venegaonkar, on April 24, noted that two candidates who aspire to join the Central Industrial Security Force and the Border Security Force have still not been inducted into the training programme despite explicit court directions.

The candidates – Sushant Sarode from Malegaon and Sahil Patil from Kolhapur – were earlier denied admission following a physical medical examination on the ground that their height fell short of the prescribed requirement.

Earlier order cited by HC

However, the HC, in October last year, noted they fell short of the prescribed height limit by a fraction of a centimetre and directed the authorities to extend the benefit of relaxation available under the 2015 Revised Uniform Guidelines, noting that the disqualification was “illegal and arbitrary.”

Despite this, the order remains unimplemented, with the petitioners continuing to await entry into training.

Court criticises non-compliance

Calling it a “classic case” of defiance, the court observed that even officers serving the nation had shown disregard for judicial authority. “Much turns upon the discipline of such officers in respecting the Majesty of Law,” the bench remarked.

The court also took serious note of the failure of the SSC Director to appear before it despite specific directions. It expressed concern over a growing trend of non-compliance with High Court orders, noting that hundreds of contempt petitions are filed each year, largely due to disobedience by officials of the State, the Centre, or their departments.

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Contempt notice issued

A contempt notice has now been issued to RG Singh, Director of the SSC, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on Wednesday. The court has granted him liberty to file an affidavit explaining his conduct.

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