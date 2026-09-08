Bombay HC Sets Aside Death Sentence Of Man Convicted In 2016 Physiotherapist Rape-Murder Case

The Bombay High Court has overturned Debashish Dhara’s conviction and death sentence in the 2016 physiotherapist rape-murder case | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed and set aside the death sentence awarded by a sessions court to Debashish Dhara, who was convicted of raping and murdering a 24-year-old physiotherapist at her home in 2016. The High Court directed that Dhara be set free.

A bench headed by Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a confirmation case filed by the Maharashtra government. Under the law, a death sentence awarded by a trial court cannot be executed unless it is confirmed by the High Court.

Trial Court Conviction

Dhara, a native of West Bengal, was convicted by the sessions court in September 2019 of murder, rape, unnatural sexual offences and house trespass. The trial court subsequently sentenced him to death in October 2019, describing the crime as one of the “rarest of rare” cases.

The prosecution case was that Dhara, described as a “peeping Tom”, entered the physiotherapist’s room during the intervening night of December 5 and 6, 2016, while she was asleep. He allegedly raped her, subjected her to unnatural sexual acts using a roller comb and then murdered her.

The crime came to light around 3.30 am after neighbours noticed smoke coming from the mezzanine-floor room. Her father and a neighbour broke open the door and found her dead, with a pair of jeans tied around her neck. Books had allegedly been placed on her body and set on fire.

Court Calls Crime Brutal

While sentencing Dhara to death, the sessions court had observed that the victim was “an innocent helpless young woman who was sleeping in her own house”. It said the crime reflected “total depravity” and described the accused’s conduct as “hair-raising beastly and unparalleled behaviour”.

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The trial court had also held that the injuries inflicted on the victim showed extreme brutality and that the offence had “shocked the collective conscience”.

Dhara was arrested from Medinipur district in West Bengal on January 28, 2017, nearly two months after the incident.

The High Court, however, has now quashed the conviction and death sentence and ordered his release.

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