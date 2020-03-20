Bombay High Court seeks to know why mass is still being held in churches

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, sought to know from the Maharashtra government if churches across the state are still celebrating masses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes after a bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and NR Borkar was moved by a woman advocate highlighting the fact that despite the precautionary advisory by the government against public gatherings, churches are continuing with regular masses.

The advocate Savina Crasto, in her letter, claimed that masses are being conducted twice a day and the Holy Communion is received by people in their mouth, which is an unhealthy practice, especially during the ongoing spread of the virus. She, accordingly, urged the court to take cognisance of the issue and direct the government to take appropriate steps.

Having taken cognisance of the letter, ACJ Dharmadhikari said, "We want to know from the government as to what it is doing on this issue. What steps will you (government) take for controlling the issue pertaining to the masses being held in churches."

The judges have posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.