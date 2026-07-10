Bombay HC Seeks State's Reply On Plea To Restore Police Protection In Alleged Fake Encounter Case

The Bombay High Court has sought the Maharashtra government's response to a plea seeking restoration of police protection in an alleged fake encounter case | File Photo

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to file its reply within two weeks on a petition filed by Surendra Gopal Rana, who has sought restoration of police protection, claiming that it was withdrawn without any notice despite a threat to his life.

Surendra has alleged that his brother, Jogendra Rana, was killed in a fake encounter in 2018 in Nalasopara.

Petitioner Seeks Security Cover

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing Rana's petition when his advocate, Datta Mane, submitted that police protection granted to him in August 2023 was suddenly withdrawn on July 2, 2025, even though he is the complainant in the alleged fake encounter case involving the death of his brother, Jogendra Rana.

Mane told the court that the police officers accused in the case had been arrested but were later released on bail. He further pointed out that one of the accused officers has now been assigned court duty at the Vasai court, where the criminal trial is pending.

“I am apprehending a threat to my life. Security was provided and then taken back without any reason,” Mane submitted on behalf of the petitioner, urging the court to direct the authorities to restore protection until the matter is decided.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ashish Satpute sought time to file the State's response. Accepting the request, the bench observed that the petition has been pending since 2025 and directed the State to place its reply on record within two weeks.

Case Background

According to the petition, Rana's brother was allegedly killed in a fake encounter in July 2018 by police personnel attached to the Local Crime Branch in Nalasopara.

Following proceedings before the High Court, an FIR was registered in August 2023 against two police constables under charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

The petition states that Rana was granted police protection on August 11, 2023, pursuant to directions issued by the High Court. However, it claims that the protection was withdrawn on July 2, 2025, without any notice or explanation.

Also Watch:

Rana has further claimed that after both accused policemen were released on bail, he repeatedly wrote to the authorities seeking continuation of his security cover but received no response.

The petition also seeks protection for eyewitnesses and other key witnesses in the case, alleging that they too face threats and pressure and require security to ensure a fair trial.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/