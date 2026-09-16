Bombay HC Seeks State Govt’s Reply Over Tipu Sultan Portrait In Malegaon Deputy Mayor’s Office

The Bombay High Court has sought the Maharashtra government’s response to a plea over the Tipu Sultan portrait in the Malegaon Deputy Mayor’s office | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought the Maharashtra government’s response to a plea by Malegaon’s deputy mayor challenging police directions to remove a portrait of Tipu Sultan from her office, questioning why the objection was limited to the historical ruler when portraits of several other personalities were also displayed.

A division bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna directed the State to file its reply within three weeks.

The petition has been filed by Shaan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, 41, a Samajwadi Party leader and deputy mayor of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC).

She has displayed portraits of 12 personalities, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Laxmibai, Tipu Sultan, Subhash Chandra Bose, Savitribai Phule, Fatima Sheikh, Dr BR Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Bhagat Singh, Jyotiba Phule and Shahu Maharaj.

Controversy Over Tipu Portrait

The controversy began after MMC Leader of Opposition Nilesh Kakade, from the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, objected to the display of Tipu Sultan’s portrait in Ahmed’s office. Authorities subsequently relied on a September 1965 circular stating that only portraits of national leaders could be displayed in official premises.

Senior advocate MM Vashi, appearing for Ahmed, questioned the reliance on the circular and other government resolutions, pointing out that several personalities whose portraits were displayed, including Bhagat Singh, Fatima Sheikh and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, were not named in the list cited by the authorities.

“Yet they are only objecting to the portrait of Tipu Sultan. I have no agenda or motive here,” Vashi submitted.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Govt Response On Court Intervention In MTP Cases Beyond 24 Weeks

Petitioner Cites Nashik Court

He also told the court that the Nashik district court has a portrait of Tipu Sultan, but no similar action had been taken there.

Vashi argued that the communications issued by the authorities could not be treated as binding rules and said the objection that the portrait hurt sentiments was selective.

Assistant Government Pleader BV Samant opposed the petition. The bench, however, directed the State to file its response within three weeks and adjourned the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/