Bombay HC Seeks Report On Forensic Lab Delays In Bail Plea, Flags Backlog Impacting Justice

Bombay High Court questions forensic delays as pending reports affect bail hearing | File Photo

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: The Bombay High Court has sought a detailed report from the Maharashtra government regarding delays in forensic analysis while hearing a bail application filed by Mohan Shankar Turde, who has been in custody for over two years.

Court seeks data on forensic lab capacity and delays

Justice Shivkumar Dige recently directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to submit a report on the availability and workload of forensic laboratories in the state.

The court also asked for details on the average time taken by each lab to process cases and whether the government plans to establish additional facilities in view of the growing pendency of criminal cases.

Labs currently examining older samples

During the hearing, it was brought to the court’s notice that the forensic laboratory is currently examining samples from 2020. “The concerned authority informed the investigating officer that they are now examining the samples given to them of the year 2020 and the present case is of year 2024 and it will take time,” the order noted.

Delay impacts bail plea, defence argues

Turde’s advocate Satyavrat Joshi argued that the prolonged delay in receiving the forensic report – particularly related to CCTV footage – has adversely affected the bail plea. “The applicant is behind bars for more than around two years, but a forensic lab report has not been received,” he submitted.

Earlier directions not complied with

The court had earlier directed the investigating officer to collect the forensic report, but the same has not yet been furnished. Public Prosecutor MG Patil represented the state.

Details of the case

Turde was arrested in June 2024 by Vadgaon Maval Police Station for murder under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

According to the prosecution, the case stems from an incident reported by Bhagyashri Anil Kamble on June 5, 2024, at a farm in Kusur village in Pune district.

The complaint states that two motorcycle-borne individuals allegedly harassed a woman, leading to a confrontation with her companions. The situation escalated after threats were issued before the accused fled towards the village.

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Bail rejected earlier, matter to be heard again

Turde had earlier approached the sessions court for bail, which was rejected on December 6, 2024. He subsequently moved the High Court seeking bail. The court has kept the matter for further hearing on April 28.

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