Bombay HC Seeks Practical Solution To Relabel ₹2.24 Crore eRZL Beverage Stock Without Making It Look Fake

The Bombay High Court has asked JNTL Consumer Health to suggest a way to remove the disputed “electrolyte” label without misleading consumers | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Bombay High Court has sought a practical way to remove the word “electrolyte” from Rs 2.24 crore worth of seized eRZL fruit beverage stock, after cautioning that simply sticking labels over the disputed word could make genuine products appear counterfeit to consumers.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad was hearing a petition filed by M/s JNTL Consumer Health (India) Pvt. Ltd., challenging the seizure of its ready-to-serve fruit beverage brand, “eRZL”.

Stock Seized In Bhiwandi

Food Safety Officers seized the company’s stock, valued at more than Rs 2.24 crore, during enforcement action at its premises in Bhiwandi, Thane, in early June 2026.

During the hearing, Government Pleader PP Kakade, appearing for the State, submitted that an electrolyte formulation has to comply with standards approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the State, the formulation used in the company’s beverage did not meet those standards. The authorities therefore objected to the use of the term “electrolyte” on the product packaging, contending that it amounted to misrepresentation.

The company informed the court that it had already complied with the direction for its fresh production. From August 1, newly manufactured stock has been labelled without the word “electrolyte”.

Court Raises Labelling Concern

The State also indicated that it was willing to release the seized stock, provided the company gave an undertaking that the products would be sold only after the disputed word was masked on the existing packaging.

However, the bench raised a concern over the manner in which the word would be covered. It observed that placing a simple sticker over “electrolyte” could give consumers the impression that the product was counterfeit or had been tampered with.

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The court therefore asked senior advocate Birendra Saraf, appearing for JNTL, to suggest a mechanism that would remove the disputed description while ensuring that consumers do not mistake the products for fake goods.

The matter has been kept for further hearing on August 31.

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