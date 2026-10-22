Bombay HC Seeks Documents Used By Alleged Bangladeshi Infiltrator To Obtain Aadhaar

The Bombay High Court has directed UIDAI to submit records linked to an alleged fraudulent Aadhaar application in a case investigated by the Navi Mumbai ATS | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: The Bombay High Court has sought details of the documents allegedly used by a foreign national to obtain an Aadhaar card fraudulently, observing that illegal immigrants using forged identity papers to pose as Indian citizens pose a serious security concern.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata directed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to submit the relevant records within two weeks. The order was passed on a petition filed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Navi Mumbai.

ATS Seeks Aadhaar Application Records

The case relates to a March 2018 raid in Juigaon, Panvel, during which five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for allegedly entering India illegally. Investigators found that the accused had procured PAN cards, voter identity cards and Aadhaar cards using forged documents, allegedly with the assistance of local facilitators.

While UIDAI had provided documents relating to other accused in compliance with a trial court’s order, it had not disclosed the records concerning Bakaar Hasan Shaikh. The ATS approached the High Court under Section 33(1) of the Aadhaar Act to obtain the information.

Court Flags Security Concerns

The bench stressed the need for a time-bound investigation into cases involving foreign nationals who allegedly acquire Indian identity documents through fraudulent means.

The judges observed that such individuals could use these documents to present themselves as Indian citizens, calling the situation a matter of serious concern that required prompt investigation.

The court also emphasised the need to investigate the role of local accomplices who allegedly help foreign nationals enter India, settle in the country and obtain identity documents. Those found involved should be prosecuted under the relevant provisions of law, the bench said, adding that the investigation must be taken to its logical conclusion.

Earlier Orders On Fraudulent Aadhaar Cards

The observations follow similar orders passed by the bench on July 27 and August 10 in cases involving alleged foreign infiltrators and fraudulent Aadhaar cards.

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In earlier matters involving Afghan and Bangladeshi nationals, the court had called for coordinated action by various agencies, deportation of illegal immigrants and cancellation of improperly obtained identity documents. It had also urged the Centre to consider amendments to the Aadhaar Act.

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