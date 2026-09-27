Bombay HC Rejects Plea For Fresh Probe Into 2018 Drowning Death Of 15-Year-Old Boy

The Bombay High Court found no material to support allegations of foul play in the teenager’s 2018 drowning death | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 26, 2026: The Bombay High Court has refused to transfer the investigation into the 2018 death of a 15-year-old boy, whose two visually impaired parents had suspected foul play and sought a fresh probe, holding that the material on record supported the police conclusion that he had accidentally drowned.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata, on September 22, dismissed the petition filed by the couple, who said their son Harshad was their sole support and questioned the circumstances surrounding his death.

Parents Question Circumstances

The petitioners, both 100 per cent visually impaired, said their son Harshad had gone to a friend’s house on September 2, 2018, but did not return. After waiting for a day, they lodged an FIR on September 3 for kidnapping under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the petitioners, they were informed by police on September 6 that Harshad had died due to drowning. They questioned the conclusion as the clothes found on the body allegedly did not belong to their son. They also claimed that a neighbour had earlier threatened their family, but their complaint about the threat was not recorded.

The parents approached the High Court after their representations to police authorities and other officials, including the Prime Minister, allegedly received no response.

Police Investigation Findings

However, the police told the court that a detailed investigation had been conducted, including statements of the parents and local residents. The investigation indicated that Harshad had gone to a nearby water body for a swim. The area was reportedly frequented by children.

The post-mortem report found no external or internal injuries and recorded the cause of death as “drowning”. The Chemical Analyser’s report also stated that “chemical testing does not reveal any poison.”

The court noted that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ulhasnagar, had accepted the case as an “accidental death due to drowning”.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bombay HC Transfers Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case Probe To Kalyan Crime Branch Over Bias...

Court Finds No Foul Play

“While it is understandable for the visually impaired parents to harbour suspicions... there is no evidence to support any foul play,” the bench said.

The court found no material indicating homicidal death or any reason to doubt the police investigation and dismissed the petition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/