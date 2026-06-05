Bombay HC Refuses Urgent Relief In ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Dispute Ahead Of Film Release

The Bombay High Court declines interim intervention in the legal dispute surrounding Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai ahead of its theatrical release | File Photo

Mumbai, June 5: The Bombay High Court has declined to grant urgent relief sought by Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment (formerly Puja Films) in a dispute over the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and two songs featured in it, Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.

Justice Farhan P. Dubash, hearing the matter during the court vacation, said he was not inclined to entertain the urgent application seeking orders against the film. With the HC refusing to interfere, the Varun Dhawan-starrer movie released on Friday.

Background of the dispute

The plaintiff had filed a suit against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and filmmaker David Dhawan seeking various reliefs related to the film and the two songs.

However, the court noted that Puja Entertainment had already filed a similar suit before a civil court in Katihar, Bihar, in April 2026. In that case, the company had obtained an ex-parte status quo order on May 6.

The order was subsequently challenged before higher courts. The Supreme Court, on May 22, stayed the trial court’s ex-parte order while the matter remained pending before the Patna High Court.

Court observations and arguments

During the hearing in Mumbai, the court observed that the plaintiff’s pleadings did not explain what had happened in the proceedings before the Patna High Court. The plaintiff informed the court that it had applied to withdraw the Bihar suit and intended to pursue proceedings before the Bombay High Court. However, no order allowing the withdrawal had been obtained.

Appearing for the defendants, senior advocate Ravi Kadam argued that the plaintiff was guilty of “forum shopping” and had approached the Bombay HC after an “undue and unexplained delay.” He also pointed out that the film’s release plans were already at an advanced stage.

According to Kadam, around 1,900 cinemas and 3,000 screens across India have been booked for the film. He further submitted that about 725 cinemas and 1,100 screens in more than 70 countries have also been booked for overseas screenings.

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Supporting these submissions, senior advocate Ashish Kamat, appearing for one of the defendants, requested an opportunity to file a detailed reply.

The HC has now listed the matter before the regular court on June 8. Respondents have been permitted to file their replies before the next hearing.

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