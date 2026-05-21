Bombay HC Refuses To Reopen Recruitment Process Over ‘Vague And Unsubstantiated’ Claims By Candidate

The Bombay High Court emphasises that public recruitment processes cannot be reopened on unsupported claims by candidates | File Photo

Mumbai, May 21: The Bombay High Court recently held that in cases involving public recruitment processes, where a large number of candidates apply for jobs, courts cannot casually interfere at any stage of the process and order reopening of a particular process, especially on vague and unsubstantiated pleas made by any candidate.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Hiten Venegavkar dismissed a petition filed by a candidate who sought another opportunity for document verification in a recruitment process for the post of Social Service Superintendent (Medical) conducted by the Maharashtra government.

The petitioner, Mayur Sawant, had appeared for the examination conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in September 2025. His name appeared in the provisional merit list and he was allotted March 25 as the date for document verification.

Court finds explanations inconsistent

Sawant approached the high court claiming that he could not attend the verification process due to health issues and because he had not been regularly checking his email.

He argued that since the final merit list had not yet been published, authorities could grant him one more opportunity without causing prejudice to anyone.

The state government, however, opposed the plea and submitted that the petitioner had already been given sufficient opportunities. The government also argued that the petitioner had failed to produce any medical records or documents to support his claims.

In its judgment, the bench noted that the petitioner had taken “mutually inconsistent explanations” for missing the verification process.

“In one breath the petitioner attributes his absence to health issues and in another he states that he failed to regularly access his email,” the court observed.

The judges said candidates participating in competitive recruitment processes are expected to remain vigilant and regularly monitor official communications.

“Failure to regularly monitor official communications, particularly in an online recruitment process, cannot be accepted as a bona fide excuse,” the bench said.

HC stresses transparency and certainty in recruitment

The court further stressed that public recruitment processes must maintain certainty and transparency.

“Negligence on the part of a candidate cannot create a corresponding obligation upon the authorities to reopen concluded stages of recruitment,” the judgment said.

Refusing to interfere, the bench held that reopening such processes on vague grounds would affect administrative discipline and delay final selections.

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“Public recruitment processes involve participation of a large number of candidates and are required to be conducted with certainty, transparency and adherence to timelines. Courts cannot permit such processes to be repeatedly reopened on vague and unsupported pleas. Acceptance of such claims would seriously prejudice administrative discipline and create uncertainty in public appointments,” the bench noted while dismissing the petition.

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