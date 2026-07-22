Bombay HC Raps Nashik EOW For Acting On Stranger's Complaint Against Educational Trust

The Bombay High Court questioned the Nashik Rural EOW's decision to act on a complaint filed by a person unconnected with an educational trust | File Photo

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: The Bombay High Court has criticised the Maharashtra Police for entertaining complaints from persons unconnected with educational institutions, pulling up a Nashik Rural Economic Offences Wing (EOW) inspector for initiating an inquiry into the recruitment process of a school trust despite a government resolution prohibiting such action.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad was hearing a petition filed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Shikshan Mandal, Chikhalohol.

The trust challenged a notice issued on June 24, 2026, by the Police Inspector, EOW, Nashik Rural, seeking an explanation over the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff. The complaint had been lodged by an electrical contractor who had no connection with the institution and had never studied there.

Trust Challenges Police Inquiry

The petitioner relied on a Government Resolution (GR) dated February 18, 2025, which specifically directs the Education Department and other authorities not to entertain complaints from strangers or bystanders alleging irregularities in appointments in educational institutions.

It argued that despite the GR and earlier court orders, the EOW proceeded with an inquiry, leading to the Education Officer stopping salary payments to employees of the institution.

When the matter came up for hearing, the Superintendent of Police, Nashik Rural, appeared before the court and submitted reports pointing out the alleged lapses by the concerned police inspector.

The Additional Public Prosecutor told the bench that the officer had been unaware of the GR but had now realised that complaints of a civil nature made by persons unconnected with educational institutions should not be entertained by the police.

The court was also informed that the inspector had decided to withdraw the June 24 notice.

Court Questions Officials' Conduct

Recording the statement, the bench observed that the grievance raised in the petition had substantially been addressed.

However, the court took serious note of the Education Officer's decision to stop the salaries of the institution's employees. Although salary payments had resumed after the petition was filed, arrears were still pending.

"He also needs to be taken to task. Everybody feels as if they can capitalize on the situation," the bench remarked.

The High Court directed the Education Officer to ensure that all pending salary arrears are paid within 10 working days.

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It also directed the Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik Range, to take appropriate action, in accordance with the service rules, on the reports submitted against the EOW inspector and file a compliance report before the court on October 23, 2026.

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