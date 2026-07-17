Bombay HC Questions Plea For More Time To Phase Out PoP Idols, Says One-Year Extension Already Granted

The Bombay High Court questioned the Maharashtra government and PoP idol makers over their request for more time to transition to clay idols | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 16: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the Maharashtra government and Plaster of Paris (PoP) idol manufacturers over their request for more time to transition to clay idols, observing that they had already been granted a one-year extension last year to phase out PoP idols.

Court Questions Delay

A Division Bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata said all stakeholders were aware of the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 2020 guidelines and the court's 2025 directions and should have acted within the time granted.

“You were given a one-year notice, so you should have stopped it. That is exactly what the guidelines state,” the Bench remarked. It added, “By the time you are given more time, natural resources will suffer immense damage.”

The court was hearing a batch of petitions by environmentalist Rohit Joshi seeking strict implementation of the CPCB guidelines prohibiting immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies, along with petitions by PoP idol manufacturers challenging the guidelines as violating their right to carry on business.

The state government filed an affidavit stating that the number of idols taller than six feet had reduced. Advocate General Milind Sathe submitted that under the existing policy, only idols above six feet are permitted to be immersed in natural water bodies, while smaller idols must be immersed in artificial ponds.

The state sought permission to continue allowing immersion of idols above six feet in natural water bodies, saying it was conducting a pilot project to collect PoP after immersion, process it and recycle the material.

Manufacturers Seek More Time

Appearing for the idol makers, Advocate Uday Warunjikar argued that there was no practical alternative for immersing idols above six feet and sought one to two more years for a gradual transition.

“This won’t change overnight. A mindset shift is required, so give us one or two years,” he submitted, adding that the number of idols below six feet had already increased.

The Bench, however, stressed that public attitudes towards environmental protection must change. “When people go abroad, the water is clean; the mindset needs to change,” it observed.

Advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for Joshi, argued that despite judicial directions since 2013, implementation remained inadequate. “We are not saying the State’s intention is wrong. But it isn’t working at the ground level,” he said. Desai also pointed out that clay idols, including those of Lalbaugcha Raja, were used for decades before PoP became popular because it was cheaper.

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State Cites Recycling Measures

In its affidavit, the state said it had directed all local authorities to strictly implement the revised immersion guidelines and standard operating procedure, constituted an expert committee on PoP recycling, and launched pilot recycling projects at six locations. It added that alternative immersion facilities for idols up to six feet had been created and arrangements made to collect PoP after immersion, while long-term recycling solutions are being explored.

The hearing will continue on Friday.

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