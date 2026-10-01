Bombay HC Questions Govt Over Parth Pawar’s Role In Mundhwa Land Deal, Grants Tehsildar Anticipatory Bail

The Bombay High Court questioned the investigation into the Mundhwa land transaction while granting anticipatory bail to Pune Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the Maharashtra government over why Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, has not been treated as a beneficiary in the controversial Mundhwa land deal despite holding a 99% stake in the firm that purchased the government-owned land.

Justice Madhav Jamdar raised the question while granting anticipatory bail to Pune Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale, who has been named as an accused for allegedly misusing his official position to facilitate the transaction.

The court pointed out that police had named Digvijay Patil, who holds only a 1% stake in M/s Ameida Enterprises LLP, as an accused, while the investigation was silent on Parth Pawar, who holds 99% stake in the firm.

“Your stand as Investigating Officer is that the person who is having 99 per cent shareholding is not responsible, and the one who is accused is the person having 1 per cent shareholding. Is the person who is having 99 per cent share, Parth Pawar, not a beneficiary of this transaction?” Justice Jamdar orally asked.

DGP Seeks Detailed Investigation

The court had earlier sought the response of the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) on Yewale’s contention that Pawar was not named as an accused despite his alleged stake in the company and his influence.

DGP Sadanand Date, in an affidavit filed before the court, said there was a need for a “more professional and detailed investigation”. He said instructions had accordingly been issued to Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar to conduct further investigation. Date also said he would personally monitor the progress of the probe.

The High Court accepted the DGP’s statement but questioned the manner in which the investigation had so far been conducted.

Mundhwa Land Deal Under Scrutiny

According to the FIR, the 40-acre land parcel at Mundhwa was categorised as Mahar Watan land and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India. The prosecution alleges that the government-owned land was sold to M/s Ameida Enterprises LLP at a substantially lower value and without the mandatory approval of the state government.

The transaction, involving the sale of the land for around Rs 300 crore, came under scrutiny after questions were raised over the legality of the sale. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying around Rs 21 crore in stamp duty. A Pune civil court in July ordered cancellation of the sale deed.

Pawar is a director in M/s Ameida Enterprises LLP.

Tehsildar Denies Allegations

Yewale had denied any role in the alleged irregularities and claimed he had been falsely implicated. His counsel argued that he had passed orders in his capacity as a quasi-judicial authority under the Bombay Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act and there was no specific allegation that he had acted for any illegal consideration.

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State advocate opposed the plea, arguing that the allegations were serious and custodial interrogation was necessary.

The High Court, however, noted that Yewale had not misused the interim protection from arrest earlier granted to him. It granted him anticipatory bail subject to his cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

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