 Bombay HC Questions Framing Of Charges Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik Amid Pending ED Document Plea
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Bombay HC Questions Framing Of Charges Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik Amid Pending ED Document Plea

The Bombay High Court has questioned how charges were framed against NCP leader Nawab Malik while his plea seeking ED documents not relied upon in the prosecution was pending. The ED said some requested documents were destroyed in a 2025 fire at its Fort office. Malik’s plea will be heard next on October 8.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
Bombay HC Questions Framing Of Charges Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik Amid Pending ED Document Plea
The Bombay High Court is examining Nawab Malik’s challenge to the framing of charges in the money-laundering case | PTI

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday questioned how charges could have been framed against NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money-laundering case when his plea seeking seized documents not relied upon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was still pending.

Malik is challenging the framing of charges by the special PMLA court on November 18, 2025. His advocate argued that the ED had withheld documents favourable to Malik and that their production could have affected the decision to frame charges.

He had sought deferment of proceedings until the issue of the unrelied documents was decided. However, the special court proceeded to frame charges against Malik and others.

ED Cites Documents Destroyed In Fire

The ED told the court that some documents sought by Malik were destroyed in a fire that engulfed its Fort office in April 2025.

Before the High Court, the Additional Solicitor General appearing for the ED had assured the court that the agency would not press for framing of charges before the trial court.

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ED Allegations Against Malik

The ED has alleged that the case involves proceeds of crime worth around Rs 16 crore and Malik’s alleged possession of a prime three-acre plot in Mumbai’s Kurla area.

According to the agency, Malik acquired the property with the help of Haseena Parkar, the late sister of underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The allegations also include use of forged documents.

The court will hear Malik’s plea on October 8.

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