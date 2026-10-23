Bombay HC Quashes FIR Against College Staff Over 14 Students’ Deaths At Murud Beach, Orders Safety Measures

The Bombay High Court quashed the FIR against Abeda Inamdar Senior College staff over the 2016 Murud beach tragedy and directed the state to strengthen beach safety | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 22: The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2016 FIR against trustees, the principal and staff members of Pune’s Abeda Inamdar Senior College in connection with the drowning of 14 students during a picnic at Murud Beach. At the same time, the court directed the state government to ensure adequate warning signs and other safety measures at beaches to prevent similar tragedies.

Justice Milind Jadhav observed that the deaths were an “unfortunate mishap and accident” and that criminal liability could not be imposed without establishing a direct or proximate connection between the accused persons’ conduct and the tragedy.

14 Students Drowned During Picnic

The incident occurred on February 1, 2016, when 116 students and college staff went on a picnic to Murud Beach in Raigad district. A group of 41 third-year students entered the sea, and several were swept away by strong underwater currents. Fourteen students died. An FIR was subsequently registered against 17 college trustees and employees under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Allowing four applications seeking quashing of the FIR, the court noted that the students who died were adults and had made their own decisions to enter the sea. It said the law required proof that the deaths resulted directly from a rash or negligent act of the accused.

“None of the Applicants would desire any of the students accompanying them for the picnic to get hurt at the least,” the judge observed, adding that there was no material to establish “any gross or high degree of negligence” on their part.

Court Examines Staff Responsibility

The court also distinguished between the supervision required for minors and that expected when adult students visit a public beach. It held that trustees and staff who were not directly responsible for supervising the students involved could not be prosecuted merely because they belonged to the same institution.

State Directed To Strengthen Beach Safety

However, the court flagged the need for stronger safety measures at popular beaches. It said the state government must ensure adequate warning signs, lifeguards, rescue facilities and clearly marked swimming zones to prevent similar tragedies.

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The judge directed the state’s Tourism Ministry to prepare a uniform policy for beach safety, including warning signs in English and Marathi, high-tide alerts, lifeguard training, watchtowers and regular patrolling.

The court warned that without timely implementation of such measures, “the unfortunate tragedy which happened in the present case is bound to repeat itself.”

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