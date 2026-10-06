Bombay HC Quashes Crores In Stamp Duty Demands On Goregaon Properties, Says Transactions Must Be Seen As A Whole

The Bombay High Court has set aside stamp duty, penalty and interest demands arising from property transactions at Goregaon’s Laxmi Industrial Estate | Representative Image

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: Stamp duty cannot be determined by looking at a property transaction only through its final document, the Bombay High Court has held, directing authorities to consider the entire chain of documents to determine whether they formed part of a single transaction.

The court made the observation while quashing stamp duty demands running into crores of rupees against firms involved in transactions relating to several properties at Laxmi Industrial Estate in Goregaon.

Justice Amit Borkar allowed four petitions filed by Atul Enterprises and Montal Investment and set aside orders passed by the Collector of Stamps and the appellate authority.

The court also quashed consequential demands for penalty, interest and recovery of alleged deficit stamp duty.

Dispute Over 2012 Conveyances

The dispute arose from conveyances executed on July 10, 2012, concerning several plots at Pahadi, Goregaon. The petitioners had entered into development-cum-sale agreements for several properties in 1985, while one transaction dated back to 1996. Possession had been handed over under the earlier agreements and payments, powers of attorney and other documents had followed.

The petitioners later executed the 2012 conveyances after the Slum Rehabilitation Authority required them to complete their title before considering redevelopment proposals.

They argued that the conveyances merely completed the earlier transactions and were not fresh sales warranting stamp duty based on the properties’ 2012 market value.

The stamp authorities rejected the contention and raised substantial demands, treating the 2012 conveyances as independent transactions.

Court Stresses Entire Transaction

Justice Borkar disagreed, holding that the documents had to be examined together. “A stamp duty matter cannot be decided only by looking at the last document and forgetting why and in what circumstances that document came to be made,” the court said.

The court noted that the record contained the earlier agreements, possession documents, powers of attorney, receipts and the final conveyances, showing a connection between the transactions.

“The transaction has to be seen as a whole,” Justice Borkar observed, holding that the documents constituted “several instruments employed for completing the same underlying transactions” under Section 4 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act.

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Stamp Duty Orders Quashed

The court clarified that Section 4 did not exempt the petitioners from stamp duty, but prescribed the manner in which duty was to be charged where several instruments were used to complete one transaction.

It held that the authorities had erred by treating the 2012 conveyances as entirely new sales and applying the market value prevailing in 2012. The court consequently quashed the orders.

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