Bombay HC Quashes Case Against Pune Student For Reposting Controversial Post After Operation Sindoor

Court Cites Student’s Apology, Two-Hour Deletion Of Controversial Instagram Post In Relief After Operation Sindoor | PTI

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed a criminal case against a 20-year-old engineering student for reposting a controversial social media post amid tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, observing that the incident appeared to be an isolated act followed by voluntary deletion and an expression of remorse.

Justice Milind Jadhav said young people deserved an opportunity to rectify their mistakes, noting that the student had already undergone custody.

“A chance is required to be given in such cases,” the judge observed, adding that the experience of being in custody itself could leave a lasting impact on a young person.

“That in itself for a young student is a scar which cannot be erased easily,” Justice Jadhav said.

The student, who was studying at a private engineering college in Pune, was arrested on May 9, 2025, over an Instagram post she had reposted two days earlier. The content, shared from an account called ‘Reformistan’, criticised the Indian government for allegedly provoking a war against Pakistan.

Court Examines Student’s Role

In its order, the High Court noted that the student was neither the author nor the creator of the original post and that her role was limited to sharing content already available on the social media platform.

“The post is undoubtedly contentious, arousing passion and hatred,” the court observed, while emphasising that the circumstances of the student’s conduct had to be considered.

Justice Jadhav noted that the post concerned religion and religious sentiments, warranting sensitivity and responsibility in a society comprising people from different religious communities. However, he cautioned against initiating criminal proceedings merely because a publication was considered offensive.

“The mere possibility that a publication may cause displeasure or resentment cannot, by itself, constitute sufficient ground for criminal prosecution,” the order stated.

The court further observed that although the content could potentially create apprehension of discord between religious communities, criminal law could not be invoked unless the conduct fell within the prohibitions prescribed by law.

Post Deleted Within Two Hours

The student deleted the post within two hours and publicly apologised for sharing it after facing a barrage of threats. The court noted that the deletion was voluntary and not prompted by any direction from the investigating agency. It also found no deliberate attempt on her part to promote religious hostility.

Apart from seeking quashing of the FIR, the student had challenged her rustication from the institute, terming the action arbitrary and unlawful. The High Court had criticised her arrest in May 2025 and directed her immediate release.

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Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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