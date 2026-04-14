Bombay HC Quashes Bank Attachment Order, Says Action Without Due Process Violates Civil Rights

Bombay High Court sets aside tax authority’s bank attachment order, stressing importance of due process and legal safeguards | File Photo

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: Attaching an individual’s bank accounts without due process amounts to a breach of civil rights that can effectively bring a ‘live death’ to business, the Bombay High Court observed while quashing a provisional attachment order issued by a Joint Commissioner of State Tax and imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on the officer.

HC quashes attachment order

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe allowed a petition filed by Nivara Infradevelopers LLP challenging the January 23 order under the MGST/CGST Act, 2017, by which its bank accounts were attached.

Court terms action abuse of power

Terming the action an “apparent abuse of the powers” vested in tax authorities, the court said, “We are of the opinion that the impugned attachment is required to be interfered [with] as the impugned action… has seriously breached the civil rights of the petitioner without following the due procedure of law.”

No opportunity for reply or hearing

According to the plea, the Joint Commissioner issued a pre-attachment communication on January 23 and, on the very same day, proceeded to attach the firm’s accounts with Punjab National Bank and Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd, without waiting for a reply or granting a hearing.

The petitioner argued that the action was “high-handed, arbitrary and based on extraneous considerations,” pointing out that neither the pre-intimation notice nor the attachment order disclosed any opinion regarding alleged tax evasion or even specified the relevant period.

Lack of tangible material highlighted

Under the law, the officer must form an opinion based on tangible material before ordering provisional attachment. The petitioner contended that no such exercise was evident.

On January 30, the firm submitted a detailed objection and even offered alternate security, but this was not considered and the attachment continued, it said.

Court flags vagueness and procedural lapses

The court noted that the state was unable to justify the action beyond what was stated in the attachment order. It also found “absolute vagueness” in the pre-intimation notice, observing that the “mandate and requirement of law has been given a complete go by” in taking such coercive steps.

Rule of law must be upheld

Agreeing that the action appeared high-handed, the bench said that when “drastic” powers are conferred on authorities, they come with an “onerous duty” to strictly follow legal procedure, adding, “There cannot be a conscious departure from such mandatory requirements of law.”

“It is the rule of law which is taken to ransom by such officials when they knowingly breach the law, that too with impunity,” the court said, adding that adherence to procedure would prevent much litigation.

Attachment termed gross violation

Calling it a “gross” case of breach of legal requirements, the court said the continued attachment for over three months deprived the petitioner of rights under Article 300A of the Constitution of India and put the business to a “live death”.

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Costs imposed, fresh notice permitted

The court quashed the order and directed the officer to deposit Rs 25,000 with the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority within two months, while granting liberty to issue a fresh show-cause notice based on tangible material.

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