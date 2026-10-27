Bombay HC Pulls Up Civic, Police Authorities Over Delayed Air And Noise Pollution-Control Measures In Mumbai; Cites Enforcement Gaps

The Bombay High Court has urged Mumbai’s civic and police authorities to strengthen pollution-control enforcement and ensure that public awareness campaigns deliver results | File Photo

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Monday criticised civic and police authorities for delays in implementing its directions to curb air and noise pollution in Mumbai, while appreciating steps taken in the run-up to Diwali. The court stressed, however, that awareness campaigns and public notices must translate into effective enforcement on the ground.

“The wheels of the official machinery turned too slowly for compliance,” observed a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale, while adding that “Mumbaikars must have fresh and good air to breathe.”

Court Reviews Pollution-Control Measures

The court reviewed compliance affidavits filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Expressing concern over the increasing toxicity and haze in the city, the judges clarified that the court was not opposed to festivals but wanted celebrations to be conducted responsibly.

“We have absolutely nothing against festivals being celebrated. We just feel that people should have a sense of responsibility to the environment,” the judges remarked. They called for greater public awareness, including campaigns in schools and communities.

Taking note of the advertisements and notices published in newspapers by the MPCB, the bench said they should have been more prominent.

Additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan informed the bench that it was difficult to rope in celebrities at “high costs” to spread awareness, as the expenses would have to be paid from the public exchequer.

The bench said it was “at pains” to hear this, as it expected celebrities “to have sense of belonging and they would come forward voluntarily”.

Court Flags Gaps In Complaint Mechanisms

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy flagged gaps in the affidavits, including the lack of details about dedicated telephone numbers for reporting violations and the availability of decibel meters to monitor noise levels.

BMC advocate Joel Carlos told the court that complaints could be registered through its helpline, 1916, and forwarded to the concerned police station. The civic body was also planning to incorporate the complaint mechanism into its online portal.

The judges emphasised that citizens must have accessible mechanisms to report violations without having to navigate multiple authorities.

Authorities Told To Strengthen Enforcement

The bench also raised concerns about enforcement in slum areas, where firecracker use and noise violations could go unchecked. It directed the BMC commissioner, MPCB chief and Mumbai police commissioner to coordinate with the chief executive officer of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and local municipal corporators to strengthen awareness and enforcement at the grassroots level.

While expressing concern over the delays, the court acknowledged measures initiated since its previous hearing, including newspaper advertisements, billboards, awareness campaigns at cinemas and railway stations, radio publicity, school pledges and police directives. The MPCB also informed the bench that it had issued public notices and circulated communications on noise and environmental pollution.

The judges appreciated these efforts but stressed that they must be sustained and backed by deterrent action. “Without any deterrents, nothing happens,” the bench observed.

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Next Hearing On November 25

On October 21, the court had directed the BMC, police and MPCB chiefs to meet personally, review the pollution situation and identify effective measures to curb air pollution and enforce restrictions on bursting firecrackers on public roads.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on November 25.

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