Bombay HC prohibits Maharashtra Police from portraying Muslims as terrorists in mock drills | File Photo

The Bombay High Court's bench in Aurangabad has ruled that the Maharashtra Police are prohibited from conducting mock drills that depict individuals from a specific community as terrorists. This ruling was made while hearing a PIL (public interest litigation) that was filed by social activist Sayed Usama.

PIL consisted incidents of portrayal of Muslims as terrorists

The PIL claimed that police mock drills portrayed Muslims as terrorists, which was a cause for concern for the petitioner. The PIL pointed out two specific incidents, one where a cop playing the role of a terrorist during a mock drill was dressed in attire commonly worn by Muslim men and shouted slogans like "Nara-e-Takbeer, Allah-u-Akbar" that indicated that the terrorist was Muslim. The incident took place on the eve of Makar Sankranti in Ahmednagar city. In a similar manner another incident occurred during a mock drill at Mahakali temple in Chandrapur on January 11 and followed an identical pattern.

The court expressed that the petitioner, who is a social activist and apparently a Muslim, had raised the issue of public interest and took exception to the portrayal of Muslims as terrorists during mock drills by the police department. The court has also instructed the public prosecutor to inform the court of the guidelines for mock drills.

Matter to be heard on Feb 10

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on February 10, and until then, no mock drills depicting individuals from a specific community as terrorists are allowed to be conducted.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)