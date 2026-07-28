Bombay HC Permits Union Minister Nitin Gadkari To Sue Meta, X, Google Over Alleged AI-Generated Deepfake Content

The Bombay High Court has allowed Nitin Gadkari to file a civil suit over allegedly defamatory AI-generated deepfake content circulated online | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari permission to institute a civil suit against Meta Platforms, X Corp, Google LLC and unidentified persons over allegedly defamatory deepfake and AI-generated content circulated online in his name.

Court Grants Leave To Sue

Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed Gadkari's application seeking leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent. Such permission is required when a part of the cause of action arises outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court, enabling it to entertain the proposed civil suit.

Appearing for Gadkari, advocate Sandeep Ladda argued that the allegedly defamatory posts and AI-generated deepfake content are available to users in Maharashtra through the online platforms.

Since the material can be accessed in the state, a substantial part of the cause of action arises within the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court, he submitted.

Accepting the submissions, Justice Ahuja granted Gadkari leave to file the suit.

Allegations Of Deepfake Content

In the proposed civil suit, Gadkari has alleged that fake, AI-generated and defamatory content relating to the ethanol-blended fuel programme has been uploaded and circulated online.

According to the plaint, unidentified persons have shared posts and deepfake material falsely suggesting that Gadkari was personally responsible for the ethanol initiative and that he and his family derived financial benefits from it.

The proposed suit contends that these allegations are "false, malicious and grossly defamatory" and have been created to mislead the public and damage Gadkari's reputation.

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Relief Sought

Through the civil action, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways proposes to seek permanent injunctions restraining the publication and circulation of the allegedly false and fabricated content.

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