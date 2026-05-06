Bombay HC Orders Release Of 50 Seafarers Stranded At Sea, Slams Owners For Treating Them ‘Worse Than Pets’

The stranded seafarers appeared before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, May 5: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday came to the rescue of 50 seafarers stranded for months on three vessels that were caught for alleged illegal activities mid-sea. The court slammed the vessel owners for treating crew members worse than “pet animals” by providing minimal food and 300 ml fresh water each day.

Court orders release of stranded seafarers

Hearing habeas corpus (produce the person) petitions filed by some of the seafarers, the division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Hiten Venegaonkar remarked that the vessel owners were just in pursuit of their commercial interests.

Ordering the group's release, the court said it cannot ask them to go back to vessels against their wishes. It further noted that the crew members cannot be kept detained when no one is made accused in the criminal proceedings.

Background of vessels and allegations

The vessel trio – MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby and MT Al Jafzia – was caught for alleged illegal fuel oil and bitumen transfers about 11 nautical miles from the city. The seafarers claimed that the owners abandoned them following the action and that they were not paid salary since January.

Court criticism of living conditions

The court had on Monday directed the Yellow Gate police station to produce all the members before it. On Tuesday, they were all present and, when asked, they refused to go back to the vessel.

Coming down heavily upon the owners for not providing basic necessities, the bench noted, “Even pets in our homes get more water each day. We will not allow human lives to be treated in such a manner. Life comes only once. We don't believe in rebirth.”

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Owners’ plea rejected

The counsel for the owners pleaded that their vessels be released as they cannot be left unmanned at sea. They also sought time of two weeks to replace the present crew.

The court, however, refused to entertain the plea. The Yellow Gate police have been asked to complete the formalities and release the group thereafter.

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