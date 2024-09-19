Bombay HC Orders Railways To Expedite Conversion Of Luggage Compartment Into Senior Citizen Space; Interim Permission Granted

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Railways to expeditiously issue the work order to convert one of the luggage compartments in the local trains into a specialised senior citizen compartment. Till the time the modification / conversion takes place, the HC has asked the railway authorities to permit senior citizens to travel in the luggage compartment.

The conversion will be done over a period of two years, after the issuance of the work order, without hampering the existing train service, the railways has assured the HC.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate KPP Nair, a senior citizen himself, urging for a dedicated compartment highlighting the hardships faced by elderly while commuting in locals, especially during peak hours. He said he could relate to the hassles as travels daily between Bandra and Churchgate.

At present, 12 coach local trains have four luggage compartments and 15 coach locals have five luggage compartment

An affidavit was filed by divisional commercial manager with the Western Railways (WR) Saurabh Kumar stating that WR and Central Railways (CR) had sent recommendation to the Railways Board last year to modify the luggage compartment (the seventh compartment of train from Churchgate end) and earmark it as special compartment for senior citizens.

It claimed that it would have two benefits – seats currently reserved for senior citizens in general compartments will go to the general passengers; and excess space which is available for reserved luggage passengers will be transferred to senior citizens.

The Railways Board undertook a feasibility study and the costs for the same, and approved the proposal on February 27 this year.

The affidavit emphasised that modification will have to be undertaken in 105 rakes in WR and 155 rakes in CR. “... which will be done gradually without hampering the existing train services & it will take around 02 years from the date of issue of work order & once the said modification is done in individual rakes, the same will be available for senior citizens in services by such modified rake/s,” the affidavit added.

It added that the existing provision of earmarking of 14 seats for senior citizens in second and eleventh Coaches in the AC trains will be continued. The HC has asked the Railways to expeditiously issue the work order. Till the time the conversion takes place, the senior citizens be allowed to use the luggage compartment.