Bombay HC Orders Mumbai University To Hold Senate Elections On Sept 22

The Bombay High Court | File Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday directed Mumbai University (MU) to hold the Senate elections on Sunday, September 22, as per schedule. The HC has stayed MU's directive postponing polls.

Mumbai University on Friday, had indefinitely postponed polls citing a directive from the Maharashtra government.

While officials on Friday had not provide a specific reason for this directive, the university attributed the delay to a state-initiated investigation regarding reportedly low enrollment in the voter list.

Read Also Mumbai University Senate Elections Postponed Indefinitely Amid Probe Into Voter Roll Irregularities

(This is a breaking news. More details will be updated)