Bombay HC Orders ₹25 Lakh Compensation After NMMC Officer Allegedly Suffers Miscarriage Following Assault During Demolition

The Bombay High Court has directed action against police personnel and ordered ₹25 lakh compensation to an NMMC officer allegedly assaulted during a Navi Mumbai demolition drive | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The Bombay High Court has held the police responsible for failing to protect officials of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) from an agitated mob during a demolition drive, after a pregnant civic officer was allegedly manhandled and later suffered a miscarriage.

Taking serious exception to the police remaining “mute spectators” during the July 30 incident, the court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take “stern necessary legal action” against all personnel who were present but failed to perform their duty.

The court also directed the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the woman officer. It said the amount should be recovered from the salaries of the police personnel who were present at the site and failed to prevent the assault.

Court Hearing Contempt Petition

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata made the observations while hearing a contempt petition filed by Kishor Shetty alleging non-compliance by the NMMC with a High Court order concerning more than 4,000 unauthorised constructions in Navi Mumbai.

The NMMC informed the court that its officials had been assaulted and manhandled while carrying out a demolition drive on July 30. NMMC advocate Sugandh Deshmukh told the court that the civic body had sought police protection for the demolition action and police personnel were present at the spot.

However, they allegedly failed to intervene when a large crowd gathered and confronted the officials. The NMMC also placed video footage and photographs of the incident before the court.

The court said it was difficult to accept that public servants could be assaulted in the presence of police personnel deputed to protect them.

“We are at a loss to accept that in the progressive state of Maharashtra, in broad daylight public servants are assaulted by anti-social elements of society in the presence of police personnel deputed to give them protection,” the court observed.

“It cannot be permitted that public servants are assaulted, intimidated and coerced by anti-social elements while performing duty,” it added.

Compensation And Police Action Ordered

The court said the mental agony and physical suffering caused to the officer could not be ignored and awarded her Rs 25 lakh compensation.

It further directed the DGP to take action against the police personnel present at the site. The court said the compensation amount could be recovered from their salaries.

Deshmukh also informed the court that another NMMC staffer was also manhandled and is still receiving threats with dire consequences.

The court directed Navi Mumbai police to provide round-the-clock protection to him, free of cost, until the threat subsides.

Duty Of Police During Demolition Drives

When officers of the NMMC undertake a demolition drive, it is the duty of the police to assist the officers of the corporation and to protect the lives and limbs of public servants performing their duty, the court added.

In case the local police station does not have sufficient staff, it is at liberty to call for additional police from the reserve police force by following the necessary rules, the bench underscored.

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The NMMC said it had taken action against 63 unauthorised constructions between June 16 and August 6 and identified 1,421 structures without Completion and Occupancy Certificates. It assured the court that its demolition drive would continue.

The High Court has kept the matter for hearing after two weeks.

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