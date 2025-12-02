Bombay HC Order Deferring Counting Raises Political Tempers; Fadnavis, Opposition Question SEC’s Interpretation Of Law | Image: Canva

After the State Election Commission (SEC) drew criticism for postponing elections in 24 local bodies, fresh controversy erupted over the Bombay High Court’s directive to defer counting for 264 bodies that voted on Tuesday. The counting has now been pushed to December 21.

Fadnavis Calls Delay ‘Inappropriate,’ Says Poll Bodies Are Independent

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who earlier criticised the SEC’s decision to postpone polls, said delaying the counting of votes for 264 bodies merely because elections in 24 were rescheduled to December 20 was “inappropriate.”

However, he emphasised that both the SEC and the High Court are independent institutions whose directives must be respected.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said he was unaware of who represented the SEC in court, but insisted that the development was “absolutely not right.”

He added that this was the first time a formally announced poll schedule had been postponed, causing disappointment among “honest political workers.”

“I feel the SEC’s decision was based on a completely wrong interpretation of the law,” he said.

Opposition Targets SEC and Government Over ‘Misinterpretation’

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar hit out at both the SEC and the state government, holding them responsible for the High Court’s decision to defer counting.

He alleged that both entities misinterpreted the Supreme Court’s ruling on OBC reservation and accused the SEC of becoming a “toy in the hands of the state government.”

Bawankule Questions Motive Behind December 21 Counting Date

Senior BJP leader and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also raised concerns about the new counting date.

“Which political party wants counting on December 21? We want the result tomorrow. Is there any party in Maharashtra that wants results on the 21st?” he asked.

Bawankule said he had communicated with the SEC multiple times and even written formally, but received no acknowledgement.

“We showed the SEC how it was misinterpreting laws, yet everything was taken the wrong way,” he added.

