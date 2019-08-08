Bombay HC lets Sudha Bharadwaj attend dad’s post-funeral rites

Mumbai: In a temporary reprieve for human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj, the Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed her to visit her home in Bengaluru following the demise of her father. The HC granted her permission to stay at her home for three days to attend all the post-funeral rituals.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal ordered the Maharashtra Police to make arrangements for Bharadwaj’s travel to Bengaluru.

It would be for the first time in the last year Bharadwaj would be coming out of jail. She has been in custody for her alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence which took place in Pune in January 2018. She is also accused of having Maoist links and a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bharadwaj informed the bench of Justice Kotwal of her father’s death, which took place two days ago. Her counsel Yug Mohit Chaudhary accordingly urged the bench to grant her relief in terms of visiting her house.

Justice Kotwal, who is already seized with the bail applications of Bharadwaj and other activists accused in the case, subsequently ordered the government to provide all assistance to Bharadwaj.

“The applicant shall leave for Bengaluru on August 17 and shall return by August 20. Ensure she gets enough police security in civil clothes,” Justice Kotwal ordered, adding, “The cost of her travel and police escort will be borne by the state.”

