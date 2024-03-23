 Bombay HC Grants Relief To Pidilite In 'Rangeela' Holi Colours Copyright Case
The HC was hearing a plea filed by Pidilite Industries Ltd alleging copyright infringement. It sought a restraining order against Craft Vatika and Bansal Handicrafts.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently restrained two companies from infringing the copyrighted packaging and label of the product ‘Rangeela’ Holi colours' manufactured by Pidilite Industries. The HC was hearing a plea filed by Pidilite Industries Ltd alleging copyright infringement. It sought a restraining order against Craft Vatika and Bansal Handicrafts.

Justice Bharati Dangre restrained the companies, their distributors, sellers and others connected from infringing Pidilite’s copyright packaging or labels by using the same for packaging of its own products.

The court has asked the companies to file an affidavit indicating the details of the amount of stock manufactured and sold by them for the last one year. Pidilite filed an interim application on March 16 seeking urgent reliefs and permanent injunctions against the companies.

Two of the four defendant companies – Radha KishaBishan Dass Rang Rasayan and RB Dychem – reached a consensus with Pidilite. Their advocate made a statement that the two companies would not directly make its allegedly infringing products available in the market. They also assured that they would ask their sellers and distributors to immediately take down or desist from offering the products for sale.

“Consensus is arrived, at this point of time, particularly when the product being colour, to be used during the upcoming holi celebration on Sunday and Monday and as it is well known that the consumption of this product on large scale is only on the festivity of Holi,” Justice Dangre noted.

Justice Dangre passed a restraining order against the two other companies which were not represented in the court. The court has kept the matter for further hearing on April 25.

