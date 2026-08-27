Bombay HC Grants Medical Bail To Businessman In Haryana Govt’s ‘Need To Feed’ Money Laundering Case

Businessman Ushik Gala was granted medical bail after the Bombay High Court considered his health complications and rehabilitation needs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The Bombay High Court has granted medical bail to businessman Ushik Gala, accused in a money laundering case, observing that his “sickness, infirmity and health conditions” were serious and that keeping him in custody could risk deterioration of his health.

Justice Milind Jadhav, on August 24, allowed Gala’s bail plea on medical grounds. Gala, director of Suumaya Industries, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 18, 2025, in a money laundering case arising from an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) crime linked to the Haryana government’s “Need to Feed” scheme.

Medical Grounds Cited

Gala had sought bail citing multiple health complications and surgeries. The court noted that he had undergone three surgeries in less than four years.

He underwent gall bladder removal in February 2026 and abdominal hernia surgery in July 2026. His lawyer Rishi Bhuta submitted that his treating doctor had advised home-based rehabilitation and close clinical monitoring.

“Applicant suffers from various medical conditions for which he has undergone 3 surgeries over the span of less than 4 years which have affected his overall health,” Justice Jadhav noted, adding that his medical reports prima facie showed a need for “ample post rehabilitation care and monitoring”.

ED Opposes Bail Plea

The ED opposed the plea, arguing that Gala’s condition was not life-threatening and that he could be treated at the prison hospital or government facilities. Its lawyer Pavan Patil also argued that Gala had failed to satisfy the twin conditions for bail under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court, however, relied on the medical material and earlier rulings holding that the exception under Section 45(1) for persons who are “sick or infirm” can apply when specialised medical care is required.

“There is a qualitative difference in the treatment received as an undertrial prisoner… and as a citizen under no restraint,” the court said, finding that Gala’s precarious medical condition, rehabilitation needs and requirement for monitoring justified medical bail.

The court also observed that his discharge from hospital after surgery did not by itself establish that he was fit to return to prison.

Bail Conditions

Gala was granted bail on a Rs 2 lakh personal bond and sureties. He must surrender his passport, not leave India without permission and cooperate with the investigation. The investigating officer can visit his hospital or home for investigation.

His supervising doctors have been directed to submit reports on his condition and availability to cooperate within 15 days.

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The court clarified that the bail was primarily granted on medical grounds and could be revoked if Gala or other accused failed to cooperate. “Keeping the Applicant in jail in his present condition when he is ready to co-operate cannot be the answer,” it said.

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