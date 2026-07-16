Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Govandi School, Stays BMC Demolition Until July 20

The Bombay High Court has temporarily restrained the BMC from demolishing a Govandi school pending further hearing | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: The Bombay High Court has granted temporary protection from demolition to a school in Mumbai's Govandi area that caters to around 600 students from marginalised families. The court directed the BMC not to demolish the school building till the next date of hearing on July 20.

Court Grants Interim Relief

A bench of Justices M.S. Karnik and S.M. Modak passed the order on Tuesday after the Scholar Educational Trust, which runs Tehzeeb Islamic English School in Baiganwadi, urgently mentioned the matter before the court. The trust said BMC demolition officials had reached the site to act on a July 7 demolition order.

According to the petition, the municipal corporation declared the ground-plus-three-storey structure unauthorised under the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971, and ordered its demolition.

The trust's advocate, Madhavi Ayyappan, instructed by Talekar & Associates, told the court that it had already filed an appeal before the Additional Collector, the appellate authority under the Slum Act, on July 9.

An application had also been filed seeking a stay on the demolition. However, the appeal had neither been numbered nor had the stay application been taken up for hearing.

Trust Challenges Demolition

Taking note of these submissions, the bench observed that it had no alternative but to grant limited protection to the petitioner. "The Corporation is directed not to demolish the subject structure till the next date," the bench said.

The trust has argued that the school serves hundreds of children from economically weaker sections in the Baiganwadi slum area. It also claimed the structure is protected under slum welfare policies and that the demolition order was issued without granting a proper personal hearing.

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The petition further alleges that the proposed demolition violates the Supreme Court's directions on demolition procedures and state guidelines restricting non-emergency demolitions during the monsoon.

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