 Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief to Drugs Queen Shashikala Alias Baby Patankar in ₹1.97 Cr Cheating Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Grants Interim Relief to Drugs Queen Shashikala Alias Baby Patankar in ₹1.97 Cr Cheating Case

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief to Drugs Queen Shashikala Alias Baby Patankar in ₹1.97 Cr Cheating Case

After an FIR was registered against her, she filed for anticipatory bail in the Sessions Court.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief to Drugs Queen Shashikala Alias Baby Patankar in ₹1.97 Cr Cheating Case | File pic

Mumbai: Shashikala Alias Baby Patankar, also known as the drugs queen, has received interim relief from the Bombay High Court in a cheating case worth Rs 1.97 crore. Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating the matter.

Unit 1 of the Crime Branch is handling the cheating case against Baby Patankar. After an FIR was registered against her, she filed for anticipatory bail in the Sessions Court. However, the court rejected her plea. Following this rejection, the Crime Branch attempted to locate her, but she remained untraceable.

A crime branch official stated, "We have been informed that the court has granted her interim protection from arrest in the case registered by Unit 1, but the detailed order has not been uploaded yet. We are waiting for the official order."

The Crime Branch registered an FIR in the case on September 14. Patankar is accused of taking money from a businessman, Kirit Suresh Chavan, promising to sell him 5kg of gold. However, she failed to deliver the consignment. Chavan, involved in customs clearance work, had planned to diversify into the gold business and was introduced to Patankar by co-accused Parshuram Mundhe.

Read Also
'Drugs Queen' Baby Patankar Missing Following Rejection Of Anticipatory Bail, Mumbai Crime Branch's...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Catholic Church in Mumbai Warns Members of Social Media Scammers Impersonating Priests for Donations

Catholic Church in Mumbai Warns Members of Social Media Scammers Impersonating Priests for Donations

Visually Impaired Woman Tragically Loses Life in Mumbai Local Train Mishap at Sewri Station

Visually Impaired Woman Tragically Loses Life in Mumbai Local Train Mishap at Sewri Station

FPJ Exclusive: 'No Big Investment From Shirazi In Hustlers Hospitality'

FPJ Exclusive: 'No Big Investment From Shirazi In Hustlers Hospitality'

PM Modi Launches 511 Skill Development Centres in Maharashtra, Aiming to Generate 40 Lakh Jobs...

PM Modi Launches 511 Skill Development Centres in Maharashtra, Aiming to Generate 40 Lakh Jobs...

NMC Cancels 141 Maharashtra Institute-Level MBBS Admissions

NMC Cancels 141 Maharashtra Institute-Level MBBS Admissions