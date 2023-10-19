Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief to Drugs Queen Shashikala Alias Baby Patankar in ₹1.97 Cr Cheating Case | File pic

Mumbai: Shashikala Alias Baby Patankar, also known as the drugs queen, has received interim relief from the Bombay High Court in a cheating case worth Rs 1.97 crore. Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating the matter.

Unit 1 of the Crime Branch is handling the cheating case against Baby Patankar. After an FIR was registered against her, she filed for anticipatory bail in the Sessions Court. However, the court rejected her plea. Following this rejection, the Crime Branch attempted to locate her, but she remained untraceable.

A crime branch official stated, "We have been informed that the court has granted her interim protection from arrest in the case registered by Unit 1, but the detailed order has not been uploaded yet. We are waiting for the official order."

The Crime Branch registered an FIR in the case on September 14. Patankar is accused of taking money from a businessman, Kirit Suresh Chavan, promising to sell him 5kg of gold. However, she failed to deliver the consignment. Chavan, involved in customs clearance work, had planned to diversify into the gold business and was introduced to Patankar by co-accused Parshuram Mundhe.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)