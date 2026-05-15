Bombay HC Grants Interim Bail To Father Accused In Road Rage Assault Case, Citing Twin Daughters’ Crucial JEE Preparation Phase

Bombay High Court grants interim relief to an accused man while considering the academic future of his twin daughters preparing for engineering entrance exams | File Photo

Mumbai, May 15: The Bombay High Court has granted interim bail to a man booked in an assault case, noting that his twin daughters are at a “crucial juncture” of their academic careers and require their father’s guidance as they prepare for competitive entrance examinations.

Court cites daughters’ academic future

Justice Sandesh Patil, hearing the matter during the vacation court on May 14, observed that the daughters had secured outstanding marks in the JEE (Mains) 2026 examination and that their academic future should not suffer due to their father’s absence.

“The twin daughters who are at a crucial juncture of their academic career certainly require guidance from their father, who is also an engineer,” the court said. It further noted that the daughters “surely have got a brilliant career and therefore their career should not be hampered because of the absence of their father.”

The applicant has been in custody since March 23 in connection with an FIR registered at Borivali police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt and an act endangering life.

Road rage assault case under investigation

An FIR was registered by the wife of a businessman who was allegedly assaulted by the applicant in a road rage case. As per the complaint, the businessman was in his car when he allegedly honked while the accused was passing by on his bike. This allegedly enraged the accused, who assaulted the businessman, causing him to fall down and sustain serious head injuries.

The man’s advocate, Vishal Krishna, told the court that the daughters had scored 99.89 percentile and 99.68 percentile in JEE (Mains) and were preparing for JEE (Advanced) and BITSAT examinations scheduled later this month.

He argued that this was an important phase in the students’ lives where they would need both financial support and career guidance from their father. It was also submitted that denying interim bail would adversely affect the daughters despite their “brilliant academic record”.

Victim’s family opposes bail plea

The businessman’s wife intervened in the bail proceedings and opposed the plea, arguing that the offence was grave in nature. Her advocate, BB Tiwari, submitted that the businessman has lost his eyesight and has been hospitalised for several months and that his condition is “quite precarious”.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Tendulkar also opposed the application, though she sought strict conditions if relief was granted.

The court turned down the plea seeking interim bail for one month but granted interim bail from May 16 to May 26 on furnishing a bond of Rs 20,000. He has been directed to surrender immediately on May 27 and not seek any extension.

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The court has also imposed several conditions, including daily attendance at Malad police station, where he resides. He has also been restrained from entering the jurisdiction of Borivali police station.

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