Bombay HC Grants Injunction To Protect Upcoming 'Ramayana' Film From Piracy Ahead Of November 5 Release

Court Directs Digital Platforms And Internet Service Providers To Remove Unauthorised Film Links And Pirated Content | File Photo

Mumbai, November 2, 2026: The Bombay High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining unidentified persons and digital platforms from illegally recording, uploading or streaming the upcoming film Ramayana without authorisation.

Justice Madhav Jamdar passed the order on a suit filed by Godpower Media Private Limited, which claims to hold the copyright and exploitation rights for the film across India and other territories.

The company approached the court seeking protection against possible copyright infringement ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release scheduled for November 5.

The suit seeks protection for all copyrighted material associated with the film, including its script, characters, footage, lyrics and sound recordings.

Film’s Production Budget Estimated At Rs 4,000 Crore

The court was informed that the first part of the film had been produced at a cost of around Rs 2,000 crore, with the overall budget for both parts estimated at Rs 4,000 crore.

Godpower told the court that despite strict confidentiality agreements governing exclusive preview screenings, footage of both trailers had been secretly recorded and circulated across digital platforms. It apprehended that similar unauthorised recordings could take place when the film is screened in theatres.

Taking note of the apprehension, Justice Jamdar observed that the plaintiff had a “real and well-founded apprehension” that the film, or portions of it, could be recorded and uploaded, streamed or otherwise made available to the public on various online platforms.

Court Grants Injunction Against Piracy

The court accordingly granted a dynamic ad-interim injunction against unidentified persons, commonly referred to as ‘John Doe’ defendants, restraining them from infringing the film’s copyright.

It also directed internet service providers (ISPs) and social media platforms to block access to or remove infringing links, websites and mirror sites upon receiving written notice from the company.

Godpower has been directed to share the URLs carrying unauthorised copies of the film with the concerned internet service providers and digital platforms, which must take immediate steps to disable access to or remove the content.

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Digital Platforms Assure Prompt Action

Lawyers appearing for Google LLC and other global social media intermediaries informed the court that they had no objection to the proposed directions and assured it that they would act promptly once specific infringing links were brought to their notice.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on December 16.

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