Bombay HC Grants Bail To Sheetal Tejwani In Pune Land Deal Case Linked To Firm Associated With Parth Pawar

Sheetal Tejwani Set For Release After Bombay High Court Grants Bail In Controversial Pune Land Transaction Case | File Photo

Mumbai, June 8: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to businessperson Sheetal Tejwani in connection with an FIR alleging irregularities in a land deal involving a firm linked to NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar. Following the order, Tejwani is set to be released from Yerawada Central Prison.

High Court allows bail

Justice Ashwin Bhobe allowed Tejwani’s bail plea in a case registered by Khadak Police Station in Pune, observing that her continued custody was not required pending trial.

As a condition of bail, the court directed Tejwani not to enter Pune revenue district. She was also ordered not to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses, and to surrender her passport within three days of release.

The order comes after the High Court in April declared Tejwani’s arrest in two separate cases registered by Pimpri and Bavdhan police stations under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police illegal and ordered her release in those matters. However, her arrest in the Khadak Police Station case had earlier been upheld.

Details of the land deal FIR

The Khadak FIR, later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune city police, relates to alleged irregularities in the sale of a land parcel at Mundhwa. Investigators claimed the land, classified as Mahar Watan land and leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, without mandatory state government approval.

According to the prosecution, the land, valued at around Rs 1,800 crore, was acquired for Rs 300 crore, while stamp duty of nearly Rs 21 crore was either waived or underpaid. A Maharashtra government panel, however, cleared Pawar of criminal liability in February this year.

Opposing bail, the state argued that Tejwani had created rights over the property through documents submitted to the Collector’s office on December 30, 2024, along with a demand draft of Rs 11,000, and later executed a sale deed on May 20, 2025.

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Custody and bail conditions

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by the Sub-Divisional Officer, Pune division. Tejwani was arrested on December 3, 2025, and has remained in custody since then.

The court directed her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with sureties of the same amount before the magistrate within two weeks, while permitting a cash surety for her immediate release.

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