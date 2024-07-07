Bombay HC Grants Bail To Accused In Developer’s Murder | Representational Image

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rafique Hashmi, who was arrested by Nerul police in connection with the murder of Navi Mumbai-based builder Savajibhai Manjeri in March 2023.

On the evening of March 15, 2023, Manjeri, 56, director of Imperia Developers, left his home for office when he was shot dead by two persons on a bike. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The complaint was lodged by Manjeri’s son Dhiraj Manjeri.

In all there are seven accused and five of them have been arrested, the other two absconding. Police initially arrested one Mahek Naria and three others. Based on Mahek’s statement, the police arrested Hashmi.

The high court was hearing a bail plea filed by Hashmi, though his advocates Shubham Upadhyay and Fahad Qureshi.

According to police, Manjeri and his cousin, Haribhai, had a dispute over property in their native village and construction business, hence the cousin hired Mehak to kill Manjeri. Mehak worked as a contractor and had installed CCTV cameras in Manjeri’s office.

Mehak allegedly asked Hashmi to assist in the killing, which the latter refused. Hashmi however said his friend Rahul would help.

The HC noted that Hashmi, 33, a welder by profession, was indicted solely on the basis of Mahek’s statement. He allegedly helped erase the engine number and chassis number of the motorcycle which was used in the crime. The motorcycle was recovered by the police three days after the incident. The police found a chit which helped them trace Hashmi to Bandra where he resided with his family.

The court questioned, even if Hashmi, as a welder erased the engine and chassis number, how he could be linked to the crime.

“What is crucial is that save and except circumstantial evidence, there is nothing placed on record to link the applicant with the present crime,” Justice Milind Jadhav noted on Friday.

State prosecutor YY Dabke opposed the plea contending that there is enough evidence against Hashmi in terms of the CCTV footage and Call Data Record. Dabke also pointed out that Hashmi had booked the taxi in which Mahek and three others travelled to Navi Mumbai to commit the crime.

“Save and except assuming that even if that taxi was booked by applicant it cannot show the indictment of the Applicant in the commission of the crime,” the HC noted.

The HC granted bail to Hashmi on furnishing surety of Rs25,000 and prohibited him from entering the jurisdiction of Nerul Police Station except for reporting until the trial is concluded.