Bombay HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Businessman In ‘Godman Photo’ Extortion Case

Bombay High Court grants anticipatory bail to businessman in extortion case linked to objectionable photos | File Photo

Mumbai, March 27: The Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a 51-year-old Kalachowki-based businessman, Dinesh Parab, in connection with an alleged extortion case filed by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat over objectionable photographs.

High Court grants relief to businessman

Parab had approached the High Court after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Nashik sessions court in January this year. He apprehended arrest in connection with FIR No. 468 of 2025 registered at Wavi Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Allegations over objectionable photographs

According to the prosecution, Kharat alleged that Parab had forwarded him objectionable photographs purportedly showing the godman in compromising positions with unknown women. The images were allegedly sent in a “view once” format via WhatsApp.

The complainant claimed that Parab told him that another person, named Rajendra Jasud, was in possession of more such photographs and suggested that the matter could be “settled” by paying Rs 5 lakh to prevent their circulation, which could damage his reputation.

Meanwhile, in the current situation, where there are almost eight FIRs filed against Kharat for allegedly being involved in serious allegations, including sexual assault, extortion and circulation of objectionable material, Jasud is the complainant.

FIR details alleged threats and demand

The FIR further alleged that between December 22 and 28, 2025, Parab allegedly demanded money and threatened defamation if the amount was not paid. Kharat denied knowing the women seen in the images and refused to pay the demanded amount, following which the complaint was lodged.

Court notes submissions, grants bail

However, during the hearing, Parab contended that he had been falsely implicated and that the allegations were exaggerated. He argued that custodial interrogation was not necessary in the case and that he had cooperated with the investigation.

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Taking note of the submissions, the High Court granted him anticipatory bail, providing protection from arrest, subject to conditions. The investigation in the present case is ongoing.

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