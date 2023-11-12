Bombay HC Gives Clean Chit To Police Probe In Bhandup Man Death Case | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has given a clean chit to the Bhandup police in the death of a 28-year-old man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a building in 2017 under the influence of ganja. Convinced that the police have not left any angle untouched, the court said there was no need for further probe or transfer to any independent agency.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by the man’s father, seeking investigation by an independent agency. He had alleged that the police did not probe the matter properly. The man worked with an MNC in Powai and was staying in a rented flat in Bhandup. He had jumped to his death on May 2, 2017.

Statements Of 7 Witnesses Recorded

During the probe, the police recorded the statements of seven witnesses, including his friends. It submitted a closure report to the magistrate on October 15, 2019, which was accepted.

Advocates Meghashyam Kocharekar and Amit Ghag, appearing for the father, argued that the police recorded the witness statements two years after the incident. Also, the building watchman’s statement was not recorded.

The judges noted that the man was with his friend and had consumed ganja on the day of the incident, and it had an effect on him. After receiving a phone call, he was under tremendous pressure and started talking incoherently. While his friends tried to pacify him, he suddenly jumped out of the window. The deceased spoke to his sister and his fiancée on a conference call and stated in unequivocal terms that he was having a party with his friends and they had consumed ganja.

