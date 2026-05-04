Bombay HC Disposes Plea, Urges Designated Spaces For Peaceful Protests At University Campuses

Bombay High Court calls for regulated protest zones while disposing Kalina campus case | PTI

Mumbai, May 4: The Bombay High Court on Monday disposed of a petition concerning a prolonged protest at the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus after the protester vacated the site in compliance with earlier directions. The court also emphasised the need for regulated spaces for demonstrations.

Protester vacates campus following court directions

Buddhist monk Rajesh Balkhande, also known as Bhadant Vimansa, moved out of the premises along with his belongings, prompting a bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Hiten Venegaonkar to note that he had “obeyed our orders.”

Recording submissions by advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for Balkhande, the court clarified that if the monk needs to collect documents, he must seek prior permission from the university registrar and visit only at a scheduled time. The registrar has been directed to respond within three days of such a request.

Court suggests regulated protest spaces

The court also made broader observations on the need to regulate protests on university campuses. It suggested that institutions earmark specific locations where individuals can hold peaceful demonstrations, possibly near a police chowky to enable monitoring.

Desai argued that protests should be meaningful and held close to the issue being raised. “It cannot be that someone goes to Azad Maidan to protest about a road in Kandivali,” he said.

Bench observations and university concerns

The university raised concerns about potential disruption and sought an undertaking that Balkhande would not return, stating he might create a disturbance. The bench, however, remarked, “Let’s not treat him like a terrorist. He was a student,” while noting that his PhD programme had lapsed after exceeding the permissible duration.

The court further said the issue of framing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for protests would be examined in a separate matter, including whether universities and the government can evolve a policy for designated protest spaces.

Background of protest and final directions

Balkhande had been staging a sit-in since August 2025, demanding grant-in-aid status and a separate building for the Pali department. The court clarified that its order would not prevent him from pursuing his demands through due legal process, including submitting proposals for funding or establishing the department.

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With these directions, the petition was disposed of. The bench also noted that structured guidelines could help balance the right to protest with the need to maintain order, adding that disruptive acts such as violence or damage to property are counterproductive.

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