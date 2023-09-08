Bombay HC Dismisses Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA’s Plea Challenging BMC’s Decision To Revoke Permission To Construct Hotel

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar challenging the decision of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cancelling permission granted to him to construct a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Rajesh Patil said: “There is no merit in the petition and is accordingly dismissed.”

However, following a request by Waikar’s advocate Joel Carlos, the HC has extended interim relief from coercive action for four weeks to permit him to challenge the order before the Supreme Court. “At the request of the petitioner’s advocate, interim relief granted by this court is extended for four weeks to enable the petitioner to challenge order in the Supreme Court,” the bench said.

Permission cancelled by BMC without show cause notice, alleges Waikar

Petition was filed by Waikar, his wife Manish Waikar and business partners Asoo Nihalani, Amardeep Singh Bindra and Raj Lalchandani, alleging that the permission was cancelled by the BMC without giving them a show cause notice or a hearing which is against the “principle of natural justice”.

The bench had earlier questioned the BMC why it granted permission to construct the hotel if the MLA suppressed information, as alleged by the civic body.

Waikar’s lawyers, senior advocate Aspi Chenoy and advocate Joel Carlos, contended that the BMC’s order was “arbitrary, illegal and malafide”. The petition states that the civic body had made up the excuse of the CC having lapsed, since a CC does not require a renewal.

The municipal corporation had alleged that Waikar had suppressed facts while seeking permission to construct a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari and hence the same was quashed following due process of law.

"Show cause notice issued," says BMC

The BMC, however, said that a show cause notice was issued on February 8 this year. The BMC said that the petitioners obtained the permission in January 2021 and commencement certificate on February 26, 2021, by suppressing the facts that the reservation / designation on the plot as placed in the 1991 Development Plan had already been implemented as per the policy that time.

The Development Plan 2034 only showed the existing position and it was not open for the petitioner to claim to develop the reservation / designation as if it was put for the first time, the BMC said. On June 15 this year, the civic body cancelled the permission stating that earlier development permissions were not disclosed and that the commencement certificate (CC) has lapsed. Waikar is likely to challenge the order before the apex court.

