Bombay HC Dismisses Sena (UBT) Leader Ravindra Waikar's Plea Alleging Discriminatory Allocation Of MLA Funds

Bombay HC | File photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar, alleging discriminatory allocation of MLA funds by the state administration for ward development in each constituency.

A division bench of Justices Suniul Shukre and Rajesh Patil dismissed the petition saying: “There is no merit and the petition stands dismissed.”

The bench opined that there is not sufficient material to test the fairness of the decision of the government for allocation of funds. Also, allocating funds is an administrative function.

However, considering the absence of material, there is no chance to check the manner of allocation of funds, the high court has kept this issue open.

Waikar's Advocate Stresses On Transparency In Fund Allocation Process

Advocate Satish Borulkar, representing Waikar, had argued that after the change in government in Maharashtra in June 2022, Rs 100 crore was allocated to five MLAs who had supported the present government. Borulkar claimed that the constituency selection was not objective but selective, favouring those who had defected. He emphasised the need for fairness and transparency in the allocation process, as it concerns the people.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf had said that Waikar's constituency had received Rs 5 crore without any demand from him.

Borulkar refuted saying that there was no fund allocation to Waikar's constituency under a specific scheme, and despite his representation, no action had been taken. However, Saraf countered that Waikar had not made such a representation.

The funds allocated to the chosen MLAs were given to the Guardian Minister of the Mumbai suburb, who then distributed the money to the MLAs for their respective constituencies. He emphasised that Rs 100 crore of public money was a significant amount and raised concerns about the larger issue of fund distribution.

Referring to a letter from BMC Chief Iqbal Chahal, Borulkar pointed out that the funds should have been received by the corporation, not an individual Guardian Minister. He highlighted the need for a fairer distribution process aligned with the state's role.

Saraf defended the procedure followed in the MLA fund allocation, stating that the distribution was based on project requirements and administered through the Urban Development Department.