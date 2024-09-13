Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Probe In Allegation Made By PM Modi

PM Modi | ANI

The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking directions to the CBI, ED and Income Tax to probe the allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a speech in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The petition by Inspirational Group Welfare Association contended that the PM, in his speech during the elections, had named certain industrialists for allegedly sending money to a political party in a tempo. To this, Gandhi had stated that the PM should obtain full information and initiate an inquiry through the CBI and ED at the earliest.

Hence, the petitioner sought a probe by the CNI, ED and the IT. It further sought action under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Indian Penal Code against the persons named by the PM.

The court dismissed the petition, noting that it was devoid of merits.

“We, in the facts, do not find that the petitioner’s right is either violated in any way, or her fundamental right infringed, warranting us to exercise our discretionary power under Article 226 of the Constitution of India,” a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said while dismissing the petition on September 5.