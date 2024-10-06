 Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers

Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers

One worker died by suicide in May this year

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 03:50 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s appeal challenging the orders of the Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central), [acting as Controlling Authority], which directed the institute to pay gratuity to three contract workers under the Payment of Gratuity Act. 

The Controlling Authority had ruled in January 2022 that IIT Bombay was liable to pay Rs1.89 lakh to Tanaji Lad, Rs2.35 lakh to Dadarao Ingale, and Rs4.28 lakh to the late Raman Garase, along with 10% annual interest from their respective retirement dates. 

IIT argued that the workers were contract labourers supplied by various contractors, including M/s Moosa Services Company, and that there was no direct employer-employee relationship between the institute and the respondents. However, the Controlling and Appellate Authorities rejected this argument, noting that the workers had been consistently employed by IIT Bombay, despite being under different contractors since 1999.

The workers’ advocates Gayatri Singh and Sudha Bhardwaj submitted that the trio had been working with the institute since 1999 through several different contractors. 

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers
Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers
Mumbai: Congress MP's Son Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident In Chembur
Mumbai: Congress MP's Son Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident In Chembur
Assam Opposition Parties Rebrand As ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’ To Fight Against BJP
Assam Opposition Parties Rebrand As ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’ To Fight Against BJP
Assam: 4 Suspected Poachers Apprehended With Pistol In Kaziranga National Park
Assam: 4 Suspected Poachers Apprehended With Pistol In Kaziranga National Park

Justice Sandeep Marne questioned why IIT Bombay had not explicitly included gratuity payment in its contracts, given that it had mandated other contributions like ESIC and PF. The judge also pointed out that the workers continued to be employed despite the contractual clause limiting work duration to 89 days. The Court found no error in the decisions of the Controlling and Appellate Authorities.

Read Also
Bombay HC Transfers Marriage Petition From Vasai To Bandra For Wife, Imposes ₹1 Lakh Fine On...
article-image

Two of the three employees have already received the principal gratuity amount, with only the interest pending. The legal heirs of the deceased worker, Raman Garase, are entitled to the gratuity, which has been deposited in court. IIT Bombay has been ordered to pay the remaining interest to the workers and their heirs within two months.

Garase, worked for the institute for over 39 years as a gardener, allegedly died by suicide on May 1, after legal tussel with the institute for several years over payment of gratuity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers

Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers

Mumbai: Congress MP's Son Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident In Chembur

Mumbai: Congress MP's Son Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident In Chembur

Bombay HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Man Who Attempted To Rape Cousin, Later Died By Suicide

Bombay HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Man Who Attempted To Rape Cousin, Later Died By Suicide

Mumbai: BMC To Resume Road-Washing Campaign In November To Combat Post-Monsoon Pollution

Mumbai: BMC To Resume Road-Washing Campaign In November To Combat Post-Monsoon Pollution

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Begins Operations For General Public On October 7

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Begins Operations For General Public On October 7