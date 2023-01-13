Bombay HC directs bike-taxi aggregator Rapido to suspend all its services by 1 pm today in Maharashtra till January 20

Rapido | Representative Image

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed bike-taxi aggregator Rapido to suspend all its services in Maharashtra till January 20.

Their services include 2-wheeler passenger service, 2-wheeler parcel service, and auto service. The services have to be stopped by 1 pm today.

Earlier Bombay High Court had pulled up the Maharashtra government for not framing policy

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and S G Dige said the state government cannot keep the issue hanging over the fire and has to take a decision immediately.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, operator of Rapido bike taxi services in Pune and Mumbai, against a communication issued to it by the state government on December 29, 2022, refusing to allow them a bike taxi aggregator licence.

Appearing for the government, Advocate General Birendra Saraf on Tuesday told the court that as on date, bike taxis are not allowed to ply, as the government has not issued any no policy or guidelines for the same.

"The government has in fact issued a show cause notice to one such aggregator company for plying bike taxis without licence. A carriage licence is required in such cases," Saraf said.

"There has to be a comprehensive policy equal to all. Every company has to be on the same page. Either everyone is allowed to ply or everybody stops. In the absence of policy or safety guidelines, no such service should be allowed to ply. Plying under the radar cannot be allowed," the court said.