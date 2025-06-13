 Bombay HC Defers Celebi’s Plea Against MIAL Termination, Awaits Delhi HC Verdict
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Defers Celebi’s Plea Against MIAL Termination, Awaits Delhi HC Verdict

Bombay HC Defers Celebi’s Plea Against MIAL Termination, Awaits Delhi HC Verdict

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned till July 10 the hearing on a petition filed by Celebi NAS, the Indian arm of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi, challenging the termination of its services by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC defers Celebi-MIAL hearing to July 10, awaits Delhi HC verdict on similar plea | File Pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned till July 10 the hearing on a petition filed by Celebi NAS, the Indian arm of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi, challenging the termination of its services by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

A division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla was informed that the company and its subsidiaries have been removed from operations at seven airports across India, including those in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that Celebi has filed similar petitions before the Delhi and Madras High Courts. While the Delhi HC has reserved its verdict after detailed arguments, the Madras HC has deferred its hearing, opting to wait for the Delhi court’s ruling due to the overlapping issues. Mehta requested the Bombay HC to follow suit and defer its proceedings until the Delhi HC pronounced its order.

Senior Advocate Chetan Kapadia, appearing for Celebi, agreed with the suggestion. The bench accepted the request and adjourned the matter accordingly.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

On May 26, the court had restrained MIAL from finalising tenders issued on May 17 to appoint a new agency to take over Celebi’s ground and bridge-handling services. Celebi approached the HC after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, revoked its security clearance, leading to MIAL’s termination of its contracts.

Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, in which Turkish parent Celebi Aviation holds a 59% stake, has filed three petitions challenging the revocation of security clearance and termination of the Ground Handling Services Concession Agreement and Bridge Mounted Equipment Service Agreement. The company has termed the revocation “arbitrary and illegal” and sought a stay and annulment of the Centre’s decision.

Read Also
Bombay HC Restrains Mumbai International Airport Limited From Finalising Tenders To Replace...
article-image

The security clearance was revoked on grounds of “national security,” amid heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey, particularly over Turkey’s statements in support of Pakistan. The fallout has impacted Celebi’s operations across several major Indian airports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...